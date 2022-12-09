(KRON) — Renowned American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died in Qatar on Friday, United States Soccer confirmed on Twitter. Wahl is a New York Times best-selling author who was covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48 years old.

“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the statement read in part. “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists.”

Wahl said on Nov. 21 that he was detained at the United States-Wales match after he wore a rainbow shirt to support the LGBTQ+ community. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar.

While the circumstances surrounding Wahl’s death are not officially known, his brother, Eric, believes he may have been killed. In a post on Instagram, Eric Wahl said, “I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed.”

Grant Wahl said on a podcast on Thursday that he was feeling under the weather. Eric said that Grant collapsed at the stadium.

“We’re still trying to find out. He collapsed at the stadium, was given cpr, was taken by Uber to hospital and died according to Celine (Wahl’s wife). We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House,” Eric Wahl wrote on Instagram.

Grant Wahl was also critical of the committee in charge of Qatar’s World Cup. In an article published Thursday, he said “they just don’t care” about a migrant worker’s death at a World Cup project.

Wahl was covering the World Cup Quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday before his death. He had tweeted about the match just five hours before his death was announced.