American woman, Australian boyfriend shot and killed in Canada

BRITISH COLUMBIA (KRON) – An American woman and her Australian boyfriend were shot and killed in rural Canada on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, 24-year-old Chynna Deese from North Carolina and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler were found dead on the Alaska Highway in British Columbia.

The publication reports the pair was traveling in the upper region of British Columbia known as the “Highway of Tears,” a 450-mile stretch of road on which dozens of women have disappeared or have been murdered since the 1970s.

Deese had gone up to visit Fowler at the ranch where he worked, and the two had planned to continue their travels together from there.

It is unclear at this time why Deese and Fowler were attacked.

In a post shared to Facebook on Thursday, Deese’s older brother wrote, “24 hours ago I found out why my little sister didn’t text me back. Chynna and Lucas’ lives were abruptly taken from a random act of violence while starting their road trip through Canada…. the most chaotic day of my life, family spending hours on the phone with the US Embassy and investigators.”

Deese’s sister Kennedy also shared the devastating news on social media, saying her family is “heartbroken” by the deaths.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that I share my sister Chynna and her beloved boyfriend Lucas were recently found deceased, homicide victims along a remote stretch of highway in Canada while on a road trip,” she wrote. “They were bright and beautiful souls. We are all still in shock and heartbroken.”

The U.S. State Department told the Daily Mail it is aware of the Deese’s death.

“We are aware of reports of the death of an American citizen in British Columbia, Canada, [and] we offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” a spokesperson told the publication. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

Fowler, the son of Australian police chief inspector Stephen Fowler, was remembered by his family as “young and vibrant,” according to a statement released on their behalf.

“We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible of circumstances. To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” the family said to 7 News Australia. “To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends.”

“We are all now travelling to Canada to be with our boy and to bring him home,” his family added.

The Daily Mail reports that last year alone, three women went missing or were murdered while also traveling on the “Highway of Tears” in upper British Columbia.

