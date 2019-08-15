Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Americans can’t afford vacation anymore, survey says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’ve ever found yourself researching that trip to Fiji or Paris yet backing out once you remember how much is left in your bank account, you aren’t alone.

68% of Americans skipped a recreational activity in the last year because it would hit their wallets too hard, according to a new online survey by personal finance website Bankrate.

The study also revealed:

  • 42% skipped vacations
  • 32% didn’t attend a music concert
  • 28% refused an opportunity to eat out with family and friends
  • 26% passed on attending a professional sports game, trip to the zoo, amusement park or aquarium
  • 25% didn’t go to the movies

The 2,504 people surveyed cited cost 43% of the time as to why they made those decisions, followed by paying off credit card and student loan debts, then saving.

50% of people surveyed said the activity was “not worth paying for.”

The age group that couldn’t afford vacations the most was millennials, with 21% saying it’s due to student debt.

Latest News Headlines;

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News