Americans were target of ‘retaliatory’ attack outside Juarez police station, Mexican police say

El Paso residents shot at nine times coming out of Juarez police station, where they had filed a complaint, Chihuahua Deputy AG says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police arrested suspects in the shooting of two Americans who were coming out of a government building south of the border on Wednesday.

The unidentified victims, ages 31 and 66, were taken to El Paso for medical treatment. Mexican authorities say this could have been a retaliatory attack against the men.

“They came to file a complaint for a previous crime,” said Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Manuel Carrasco. “What happened yesterday could be the result of that or previous complaints.”

The shooting took place just outside the state public safety complex in Juarez, in a parking area. Carrasco said it would be implausible to think the Americans were the victims of random street crime or a carjacking attempt outside a police station.

The deputy AG declined to name the victims, the extent of their injuries, whether they are related or the nature of the complaint they came to file “for their own safety.”

“We are talking to authorities in El Paso, Texas, to get a statement from them” so Chihuahua authorities can prosecute the case, Carrasco said.

One of the suspects in Wednesday’s shooting of two El Pasoans. (photo courtesy Juarez Municipal Police)

Juarez municipal police officers late Wednesday arrested a man near the area carrying a concealed handgun. Firearms are illegal in Mexico except those obtained through rare permits from the Mexican army. Police released the suspect’s photograph with his face partially obscured. Mexican authorities no longer identify suspects until they’re found guilty of crimes.

A second man was in custody on Thursday also in connection with the case, but Carrasco said the city police have not handed over either suspect to the state police.

A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said the agency wouldn’t be involved in the case because its jurisdiction stops at the border. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to an email from Border Report seeking information about the case.