Anchor Ed Henry fired from Fox News over sexual misconduct allegation

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Fox News has fired top anchor Ed Henry after an investigation into an alleged sexual misconduct complaint by a former employee.

According to an internal memo sent to employees on June 25, the complaint alleged “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” CNN reports.

An outside law firm is investigating the claims.

“‪Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,” they said. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”‬

Henry was recently promoted to co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel.

