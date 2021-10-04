Andrew Yang leaves Democratic Party

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang waves as he arrives at the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nine Democratic candidates are taking part in the forum to address gun violence one day after the second anniversary of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman killed 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Andrew Yang, who ran for president of the United States as a Democrat in 2020, said he’s left the blue party.

Yang wrote a blog on Monday revealing his ‘break up’ with the Democratic Party. He’s now registered to vote as an Independent.

He called it a ‘no-brainer’ to register as a Dem over 25 years ago, while he was a student at a liberal college and living in New York City, where he recently lost the bid for mayor.

“I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life. And yet, I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.” Andrew Yang, blog, Oct. 4, 2021

Yang calls this change a step towards fixing ‘our system’ and advocates for having Open Primaries and Ranked Choice Voting.

An Open Primary is when a voter can vote in any primary election without declaring a party affiliation. The voter can not vote in more than one party’s primary, according to Fairvote.

In Ranked Choice Voting, voters make a mark for each candidate – ranking them in order of preference, rather than strictly choosing one candidate, according to Fairvote. You still note your #1 pick, but also your #2, #3, and so on.

“I’m actually more comfortable trying to fix the system than being a part of it,” said Yang.

During his campaign experiences, Yang wrote that he has seen politicians ‘publicly eviscerate’ each other and then act friendly behind the scenes. “A lot of it is theatre,” he said.

Yang has only run for two official U.S. seats – suspending his presidential campaign in 2020 and later losing the New York City Democratic primary in June 2021. Prior to that, he was a lawyer and also worked in startups, founding the nonprofit organization Venture for America.