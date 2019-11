LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- One woman made sure animals at a local animal shelter didn’t miss out on the Thanksgiving feast.

For the fourth year in a row, Patty Mugan prepared home-cooked meals for each animal at the Valencia County Animal Shelter.

Calling it a “party of 200” Mugan spent two days prepping for the meal. The 172 shelter animals got a taste of everything from turkey, to mashed potatoes, to carrots.