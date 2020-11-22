Anti-lockdown protesters rally outside Minnesota governor’s home

Demonstrators rallied outside the Minnesota Governor’s Residence in St. Paul on November 21, to protest measures enacted by Gov Tim Walz to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Organizers of the so-called ‘Stuff your mandate protest’ said they were “protesting the unconstitutional mandate” enforced on the state’s citizens.

Footage from Tucker Luskey shows protesters outside the front gate singing The Star-Spangled Banner, followed by chants of “let us work,” “open schools,” and “no more masks.” Many protesters are seeing with pro-Trump flags and clothing.

To the right of the gate, a man stands in black clothes with badges indicating support for the Three Percenters movement. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes Three Percenters as “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement.”