Anti-Trump PAC sends ‘LOSER’ billboard truck to White House

An anti-Trump PAC sent a billboard truck bearing the president’s face and the word “LOSER” to the White House on November 6, as election votes continued to be counted across the country.

The political action committee responsible for the truck, Mad Dog PAC, describes itself as engaging in “high-impact, high-visibility, non-violent activities to fight fascism and defeat Donald Trump and his merry band of GOP Traitors.” The PAC erected several anti-Trump and anti-Republican billboards across the country during the election run-up.

Latest Posts