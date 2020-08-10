Antonio Banderas reveals coronavirus diagnosis on 60th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Monday revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus on his 60th birthday.

Banderas took to social media to share the news.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish.

Banderas said he is quarantining and will “take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest, and continue making plans.”

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” Banderas added.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Banderas is known for his roles in the “Zorro” movie series.

