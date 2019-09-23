Antonio Brown going back to school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A day after announcing he was done with the NFL, Antonio Brown has revealed what he plans to do next – go back to school!

Brown announced on his Instagram story he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University, posting a picture of a list of four classes with the caption “Back to school @cmuathletics.”

Antonio Brown Instagram

The four classes, which are offered online, include a management class, an English class, a religion course, and a sociology course.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has confirmed that Brown enrolled in the four classes on Sept. 16, four days before he was released by the Patriots.

Brown attended Central Michigan and played football there for three seasons from 2007 to 2009.

He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in the 2010 draft.

