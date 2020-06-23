Anyone who destroys or vandalizes a US statue or monument will be arrested, faces up to 10 years in prison: Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (KRON) – President Donald Trump is cracking down on anyone who damages national monuments with the threat of arrest and up to 10 years in prison.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Trump said this is effective immediately and can be applied retroactively.

It is unclear what exactly the statute of limitations would be in this case.

“There will be no exceptions!” Trump added.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Trump’s announcement comes amid an uprise in the number of Confederate statues and monuments being torn down, vandalized, or damaged as protests continue against racial discrimination around the globe.

In San Francisco, statues of controversial historical figures such as Francis Scott Key and Junipero Serra have been toppled.

The city itself removed the statue of Christopher Columbus at Coit Tower after protesters threatened to take it down themselves and throw it into the nearby bay.

In recent weeks, NASCAR announced it would ban Confederate flags from all events and races, with NASCAR saying the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”

NASCAR’s decision comes two weeks after nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, and a direct plea from the sport’s top African American driver, Bubba Wallace.

