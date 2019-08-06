AOC slams McConnell over photo of young men in ‘Team Mitch’ shirts ‘groping’ cutout of her

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a photo surfaced on social media showing a group of young men “groping and choking” a cardboard cutout of her.

All the young men in the picture were wearing “Team Mitch” shirts.

“Hey @senatemajldr – these young men look like they work for you,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll,” she asked, “or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch?”

The picture was shared on social media by Twitter user @emrazz.

“Break me off a piece of that,” the caption says.

The photo comes a day after Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned McConnell for not calling a Senate vote on a gun reform bill that was passed by the House back in February.

“The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown. You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses. Care to explain the people why?”

That was Ocasio-Cortez’s response to a tweet from McConnell, in which he offered his sentiments to the victims of the El Paso mass shooting in which 22 people were killed.

“The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence,” said McConnell. “Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.”

