Apple gets dragged for $1K monitor stand that costs more than iPhone

(CNN) — Apple product launches always get buzz, but one new gadget announcement has left some people bemused: a monitor stand that costs nearly as much as some computers.

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose this week, Apple (AAPL) revealed a collection of new products, including a monitor stand for $999.

That’s on top of the hefty price tag for its new Mac Pro desktop, which starts at $6,000, and a display monitor, the Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch 6K retina LCD display ($4,999).

“The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counterbalances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position,” the company notes on its website.

The stand is optional: Mac Pro users could technically lean a monitor against the computer itself instead. It’s unclear as of now if the new system will be compatible with third-party monitor stands. CNN has contacted Apple for comment on this.

But the stand caused a stir on social media, with some technology fans mocking the price of what is generally regarded as an unexciting accessory.

After all, the stand is more expensive than an iPhone X, which is currently for sale on Apple’s website starting at $749.

Aidan Lynch wrote: “The pro stand costing more than most laptops and phones outside of Apple’s realm is the ultimate middle finger to any consumer that is seriously considering their machine. Every new device Apple has released in the last year is a cash grab in exchange for no new functionality.”

The pro stand costing more than most laptops and phones outside of Apple’s realm is the ultimate middle finger to any consumer that is seriously considering their machine. Every new device Apple has released in the last year is a cash grab in exchange for no new functionality. pic.twitter.com/GEft85pp8J— Aidan Lynch (@Aidan_T_Lynch) June 4, 2019

Another Twitter user tweeted: “This Apple mac pro screen stand, i repeat STAND, costs $999, let that sink in for a moment.”

This Apple mac pro screen stand, i repeat STAND, costs $999, let that sink in for a moment. pic.twitter.com/sewkEOiRCy— Jo-joe 🦉🌃 (@jomelmark) June 4, 2019 Apple has developed a reputation for hiking product prices without necessarily hampering sales. Sometimes there are practical reasons for the price increases due to the components inside. Apple has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment on the cost of the product. In addition to the new Mac Pro and its accessories, Apple also announced new features coming to iOS 13 and that its iTunes music platform will be replaced by a trio of desktop apps called Music, TV and Podcasts. It also teased a menstrual cycle tracker coming to the Apple Watch.

