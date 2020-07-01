Apple to re-close more stores amid coronavirus surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple on Wednesday announced it will be re-closing 30 additional stores in the United States this week as the country reports an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across several regions in the country.

Stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Lousiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close tomorrow. Other stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah are closed as of today, CNBC reports.

The closings announced on Wednesday include the last two remaining stores open in Florida, as well as a number of stores around the Los Angeles area.

Last month, Apple announced it would be temporarily closing nearly a dozen stores across four states where officials have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

California locations were not included in that previous list.