Apple unveils privacy tools, iTunes changes

SAN JOSE (AP) -- New privacy tools and changes to Apple's iTunes software are among the highlights at Apple's annual developers conference.

The event Monday is Apple's chance to preview features expected this fall. They include a new "dark mode" for its new iOS 13 iPhone software.

An updated Maps app has a new "Look Around" feature similar to Google's "Street View."

Apple is improving portrait lighting for its camera software and will use artificial intelligence to improve photo management.

It also updated its Health app for the Apple Watch to monitor safe hearing levels, track more activity trends and track women's menstrual cycles.

The company also unveiled a new Mac Pro computer starting at about $6,000.

On privacy, Apple is offering iPhone users a way to bypass Facebook's and Google's sign-in services when using new apps.

Apple is introducing a competing sign-in service - and promises to be more respectful of privacy.

Among other things, Apple will mask your real e-mail address when you sign in and give apps a random string instead.

And Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for Macs into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

It's similar to how iTunes already works on iPhones and iPads.



