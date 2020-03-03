Apple will pay up to $500M to owners of old iPhones in lawsuit settlement over slow devices

(CNN) – If you had an iPhone 6 or 7 before 2018, you could be due some money back from Apple.

The company is settling a class-action lawsuit claiming it purposely slowed down those iPhone models to make users think they needed newer, faster phones.

Under the deal, owners of certain iPhone models will be entitled to $25 per device.

Court documents show people who bought any of the following phones are covered in the settlement:

iPhone 6

6 Plus

6S

6S Plus

7

7 Plus

SE devices

Those phones must have been running the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system before Dec. 21, 2017.

That could go up or down depending on how many claims are filed.

The payout is expected to cost Apple up to $500 million.

Apple admitted back in 2017 its software update did slow down older phones, but the company insisted it was to stop a battery problem that caused the phones to shut down.

Apple started offering to replace those batteries for $79 a pop – which was later reduced to $29.

