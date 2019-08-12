Apple will pay you $1 million to hack an iPhone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Think you’ve got what it takes?

Apple is introducing a $1 million reward to anyone who can perfectly execute a specific iPhone hack.

It’s part of Apple’s bug-bounty program, which first launched in 2016.

Officials said the hack involves what is known as a “zero-click full chain kernel execution attack with persistence.”

In layman’s terms, that means if you can get to the core of Apple’s iOS operating system and gain control of an iPhone in a way that wouldn’t require any user interaction, the money could be yours, as Forbes and TechCrunch report.

It’s also the biggest bug-bounty reward offered by a major technology company, according to Forbes.

Those who spot a vulnerability in a beta version of Apple’s software before it launches can also receive a 50% bonus.

Before this, the program was invite-only and the highest reward was $200,000.

