Armed man arrested at Walmart on terrorist threat charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) – Missouri police are charging an armed man arrested at a Walmart with making a terrorist threat.

20-year-old Dimitriy Andreychenko caused a panic in the Springfield store when he walked in carrying a rifle Thursday.

He was also wearing military fatigues and body armor.

Authorities say he was armed with “tactical weapons” and had more than 100 rounds of ammunition but no shots were fired and no one was injured.

An armed, off-duty firefighter detained the man until police took him into custody.

It is not against the law for people over age 19 to openly carry guns in Missouri, so long as the firearms were obtained legally.

