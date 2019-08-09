Armed man arrested at Walmart on terrorist threat charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) – Missouri police are charging an armed man arrested at a Walmart with making a terrorist threat.
20-year-old Dimitriy Andreychenko caused a panic in the Springfield store when he walked in carrying a rifle Thursday.
He was also wearing military fatigues and body armor.
Authorities say he was armed with “tactical weapons” and had more than 100 rounds of ammunition but no shots were fired and no one was injured.
An armed, off-duty firefighter detained the man until police took him into custody.
It is not against the law for people over age 19 to openly carry guns in Missouri, so long as the firearms were obtained legally.
Latest News Headlines:
- Flight attendant arrested after she was allegedly drunk on plane
- Four Fun Things: Festivals around the Bay Area
- Bay Area WWII vet celebrates 103rd birthday
- Half of San Francisco’s homeless population is 50-years-old or older, UCSF initiative shows
- Expect increased security at this weekend’s Outside Lands