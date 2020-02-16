Army dad surprises 10-year-old daughter at school

LINDENHURST, NY (CNN NEWSOURCE) – One Long Island, New York fifth-grader got an extra special valentine this year.

Her dad!

Army Staff Sergeant Daniel London surprised 10-year-old Alexus at school after an eight-month deployment in Afghanistan.

This marks the end of the third time he’s had to serve overseas.

He missed both her fifth and tenth birthdays.

When she was two years old, he deployed with her mother for 15 months and she didn’t even recognize them when they got home.

That’s all over now because London is hanging up his helmet and joining the New York Fire Department.

Alexus says all she wants is to see him more.

London’s wife previously left the military to become a New York police officer.

