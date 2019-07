Arsenic found in bottled water at major grocery stores

Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic in two bottled water brands.

The testing was carried out by the Center for Environmental Health.

The group found that the two bottled water brands – PeƱafiel and Starkey – contained higher arsenic levels than tap water.

The levels of arsenic found in the water violate California state guidelines.

These brands of water were sold at Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

