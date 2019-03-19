Artist creates 2-acre Beto O'Rourke crop circle
EL PASO (KXAN) — Days after formally announcing his presidential bid, an artist is showcasing his support for former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke.
Kansas-based artist Stan Herd used soil, grass, and rock to create "Beto Earthwork", a two-acre crop circle in Austin depicting the candidate.
According to Herd, the artwork will be visible to those flying into the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
"He’s doing this because he wants to express his support for Beto O’Rourke through an artistic medium," officials said. "He hopes will resonate with all who see it."
Herd, who has been creating earthworks for more than four decades, also created a land portrait of Barack Obama in Dallas during the 2008 Democratic primary.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.