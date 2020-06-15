As more beaches reopen, Florida sees 2 consecutive days of 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

MIAMI, Fla. (KRON) – Florida on Sunday reported record levels of new COVID-19 cases as more beaches reopened.

The Florida Department of Public Health reported Sunday as its second consecutive day of more than 2,000 new daily cases, at a total of 2016.

On Saturday, the Sunshine State reported a daily record of 2,581.

At this time most of Florida is in Phase 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan, which allows bars, movie theaters, and tattoo parlors among other businesses to reopen.

WFLA reports Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in 10 of the last 11 days. This is the largest spike and first 2,000-plus case count in a single day since the health department began reporting the cases.

The percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5 percent, according to the Department of Public Health.

