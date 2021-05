The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has appealed for information after two Asian women were attacked with a hammer in Manhattan on May 2.

Video from the scene released by the NYPD shows a Black female attacking the two women.

Sunday, May 2nd at approx 8:40 PM, at 411 W 42 St, Two Asian females, 31 and 29, were walking on the sidewalk when an unknown individual demanded they remove their masks and then struck the 31-year-old female in the head with a hammer causing a laceration. Info? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/FyWWAPhJyY — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 3, 2021

The NYPD said the suspect demanded the victims “remove their masks.”

She then “struck the 31-year-old female in the head with a hammer causing a laceration,” police said.

The video shows the victims fighting back, causing the suspect to drop the hammer.