At least 26 arrested after threats to commit mass shootings since Dayton, El Paso

by: CNN

(CNN) – At least 26 people have been arrested for threatening to commit mass shootings since the massacres in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Many of those threats across the country have centered on schools or Walmart stores and several arrests have occurred in Florida, including a 15-year-old in Holly Hill who allegedly threatened to shoot people at his school during a video game chat.

The teen told authorities he was joking.

Some of the arrests have involved people who said they wanted to target certain racial or religious groups.

31 people were killed less than three weeks ago in shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

