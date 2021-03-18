Atlanta Hawks hold moment of silence for massage parlor shootings victims

ATLANTA (KRON) — The Atlanta Hawks had a moment of silence for the eight victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Atlanta-area spas.

The Georgia man accused in the shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, most of them of Asian descent, has been charged with eight counts of murder.

Hawks have a moment of silence for the eight victims of Tuesday's shootings in the Atlanta area pic.twitter.com/lSqSeXyCRl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

Police said Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in the investigation of the deadly shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors, including whether the slayings were a hate crime.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said it also was investigating whether the killings were hate crimes.

Georgia lawmakers last year passed a hate crimes law that allows additional penalties to be imposed for certain offenses when motivated by a victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability. A hate crime is not a standalone crime under the law, but it can be used to add time to a sentence once someone is convicted of another crime.

Investigators believe Long had previously visited two of the Atlanta massage parlors where four of the women were killed, Hampton said.

Long told police that the attacks were not racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.