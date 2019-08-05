AT&T adds Spotify Premium as free perk for select customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Select AT&T customers will soon be able to enjoy Spotify Premium for free thanks to a new partnership between the streaming service and phone company.

The deal is valid for AT&T “Unlimited & More Premium” customers.

Those customers can choose a Spotify Premium subscription as their entertainment option that comes with the phone plan.

This applies for one free Spotify subscription per account, not phone line.

If you aren’t a Spotify fan, other entertainment options include Pandora, HBO, and Showtime.

Current AT&T customers can upgrade to the Premium plan and select their entertainment option.

Current Premium plan customers can choose Spotify or another entertainment option after their current option is over. Each subscription lasts one year.

