Award-winning actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Award-winning actress and comedian Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94, TMZ reports.

Leachman, who starred in some of the biggest movies and TV shows ever, passed away of natural causes Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, California with her daughter by her side, TMZ said.

Her television career began a little after she competed in the 1946 Miss America Pageant and placed in the top 16.

She made her debut on the ‘Actors Studio’ TV series.

Leachman finally had her breakthrough playing the landlady, Phyllis, on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 70s.

She won two Emmys for her role, and a Golden Globe for Best TV Actress for “Phyllis.”

Leachman is best known for two movies she made during the same time — “The Last Picture Show” in 1971 and “Young Frankenstein” in 1974.

She went on to star in Mel Brooks’ popular 1981 film, “History of the World, Part I.”

And it didn’t stop there.

She also collected Emmys for “A Brand New Life” and “Cher” in the 70s, “The Woman Wo Willed a Miracle” in the 80s, “Promised Land” in the 90s and most recently — “Malcolm in the Middle”.

Leachman has been nominated for an Emmy 22 times, making her the most nominated actress in history. Her eight wins is the most of all time, tied with Julies Louis-Dreyfus.

Her other notable roles over the span of nearly 70 years include: “The Twilight Zone,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “WUSA,” “Yesterday,” “Spanglish,” “Raising Hope” and the “Mad About You” reboot.

Rest in Peace, Cloris Leachman.