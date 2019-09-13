Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11, weighing 9 lbs 11 oz

MEMPHIS (WREG/CNN) – Every year on September 11th, the entire nation pauses to remember one of the most horrific days in our nation’s history.

But for one family in Tennessee, this year they celebrated a miracle that day.

A baby girl born this Wednesday on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

“We have a true 9/11 baby,” said dad Justin Brown.

Christina Brown hasn’t even lived a full day and already she’s got lots of people talking.

Proud parents Cametrione and Justin Brown standing by her side, just hours after she made history at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown.

Cametrione was scheduled for a C-section; they got inside the delivery room around 8:55 p.m.

“Time was just rollin then all of a sudden we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know they called it 9/11 and then they got on the table and all of a sudden, ‘oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!” said Justin Brown.

Even the delivery doctor was shocked by the numbers.

“The doctor is excited she’s like, ‘Oh my God this is a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby!'” he added.

“Oh I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It’s very rare but very special. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she is,” said Rachel Laughlin, parent care coordinator.

New life brought into this world on a day the nation felt such sadness and loss.

“I can remember being in 8th grade when it happened,” recalled Cametrione Brown.

“I think I was in 9th grade when it happened. So when I heard the numbers go across I was like this is, this is weird, it’s crazy,” said dad Justin Brown.

But 18 years later, this family said baby Christinia is a miracle.

“On that day 9/11 you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts,” said Cametrione Brown. “I feel relieved. I knew she was going to be a big baby. I didn’t know how big.”

Christina is in the NICU, getting some extra oxygen after having minor lung issues but her parents say she will be OK.

They can’t wait for her future.

“Very excited and can’t wait to bring the new addition to the house,” said Justin Brown.

