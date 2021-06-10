Baby sloth rejected by mother being hand-reared by Florida zoo staff

A one-month-old Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth born in a zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is receiving specialized care from zookeepers after being abandoned by its mother.

Brevard Zoo staff intervened when the baby’s mother, Tango, failed to exhibit any maternal instincts after its birth, the zoo wrote in a press release.

The zoo, which has yet to name the sloth and identify its sex, feeds the baby goat’s milk every three hours around the clock and provides stuffed animals for it to hold since young sloths typically cling to their mothers.

This May 26 footage released by Brevard Zoo shows an animal care team looking after the baby sloth.