Baby survives 9 hours buried in Montana woods
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a miracle that the child survived the weekend ordeal.
Authorities say they were called about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana’s Lolo National Forest.
Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.
About six hours into the search, a deputy heard a faint cry and found the infant about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say 32-year-old Francis Crowley is being held on $50,000 bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Previous
CUTE ALERT! Otter visits Tennessee...
Next
Vintage Tom Petty Guitar used on...
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-