Backcountry guide killed by grizzly bear outside of national park

In this photo provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the sheriff’s office and West Yellowstone Police Department are seen near the scene of a grizzly bear mauling just outside Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone, Mont. on April, 15, 2021. Authorities said Charles “Carl” Mock died Saturday of injuries sustained in the attack. (Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the man who had gone fishing alone died Saturday, two days after he was attacked by the bear in a forest several miles north of the park gateway town of West Yellowstone.

The bear was shot and killed last Friday after charging a group of game wardens and others investigating the attack.

Officials say they are confident that the bear they killed is the one that attacked. Officials say the male bear was probably defending a nearby moose carcass.