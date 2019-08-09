Bags of giant Lucky Charms marshmallows coming to a store near you

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oh yes, something magically delicious is on its way to stores near you!
Lucky Charms announced it will begin selling oversized bags of marshmallows only starting in September.
It’s thanks to a partnership with Jet-Puffed, and it will include vanilla-flavored marshmallows that will be a puffier version of the iconic shapes you love.
That’s right – all those green shamrocks, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars in a “giant size.”
Even better news – suggested retail price for a bag is $1.50.
To find a store locator selling the marshmallows near you, click here.
