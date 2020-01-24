Bank calls cops on man trying to cash check from discrimination lawsuit

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) – A Michigan man is suing TCF Bank after he claims staff racially profiled him.

Sauntore Thomas was trying to open a savings account and deposit checks – ironically from a recent race discrimination lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the assistant branch manager wouldn’t help him.

Instead, he called the police, accusing Thomas of attempting to deposit fraudulent checks.

The bank also opened a fraud investigation.

“Ten minutes later, Livonia police walk in. And they said ‘Hey sir can we talk to you? And I was shocked, I was like who, me?'” said Thomas.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they could have determined that on their own. I mean, call the bank that issued the check. You’re a bank. Isn’t that what you’re there to do? Something else was afoot here. And in my opinion there’s only one thing – banking while black,” said Thomas’ attorney, Deborah Gordon.

The complaint says Thomas successfully deposited his checks at another bank.

TCF has apologized saying they condemn racism and discrimination.

They added that they take extra precautions with large deposits and requests for cash, and in this case, they couldn’t validate Thomas’ checks.

