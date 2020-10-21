‘Bankrupt’ 50 Cent vows to leave US if Trump loses election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After causing a stir over his apparent Trump endorsement in recent days, rapper 50 Cent is keeping the talk going, this time by announcing some possible moving plans.

Taking things a step further Tuesday, Fif said he’ll be ready to leave the United States if Trump loses his bid for a second-term.

In an Instagram post, Fif wrote, “explain 62% to me. I’m packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move.”

Fif is referring to Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, which would raise taxes on anyone making over $400,000, while cutting taxes for everyone else making less than that. That means he’d be hit with a 62% tax rate if the plan moves forward.

Fif’s announcement was met with both praise and criticism. Conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commented on his post, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”

Shortly after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

He isn’t the first celeb to say he’ll be packing his bags and seeking residency elsewhere if Trump wins re-election. In the 2016 election, others who said they will leave the US if Trump won included Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Handler, Barbara Streisand, Cher, and Whoopi Goldberg.

