Bar owner says he will not air NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KRON) — An Ohio bar owner says he will not air an NBA game until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league.

JC Linnie shared the following post on Facebook:

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA games, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

The post gained the attention of many, including the NBA superstar himself.

James trolled the bar owner on Twitter, saying he was going to go there to watch his game tonight and have a drink.

This all after James tweeted about the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio police officer just minutes before the verdict in the George Floyd’s killing was read.

In a now deleted tweet, James posted a photo of the officer with the caption “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY”.

James later explained why he deleted the tweet, saying it was being used “to create more hate.”

“This isn’t about one officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more accountability,” he wrote.

Ma’Khia Bryant was killed after attacking two people with a knife, according to bodycam footage.

Bryant was 16 and in foster care with Franklin County Children’s Services at the time of her death. Her grandmother, Debra Wilcox, described her as a shy and quiet girl, who liked making hair and dance videos on TikTok.

Even though the tweet was deleted, James said his anger is still here for what happened to Bryant.

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.