National

BART wants to talk to you if you met the love of your life on one its trains

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 09:07 AM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 09:07 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Did you meet the love of your life on a BART train? 

The transit agency is looking for its next couple to feature in its annual "Love Train" video in preparation for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday. 

This isn't the first time BART is looking to feature a couple in love! 

Check out past "Love Train" couples below: 

 

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss