BART wants to talk to you if you met the love of your life on one its trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Did you meet the love of your life on a BART train?

The transit agency is looking for its next couple to feature in its annual "Love Train" video in preparation for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday.

A month 'til Valentine's Day -- did you meet the love of your life on BART? Would you like to be interviewed for our periodic Love Train feature? DM us a little about your story; we're always looking for something different. 💕 https://t.co/cWsV9ck79k — SFBART (@SFBART) January 15, 2019

This isn't the first time BART is looking to feature a couple in love!

Check out past "Love Train" couples below:

