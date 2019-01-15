BART wants to talk to you if you met the love of your life on one its trains
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Did you meet the love of your life on a BART train?
The transit agency is looking for its next couple to feature in its annual "Love Train" video in preparation for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday.
This isn't the first time BART is looking to feature a couple in love!
Check out past "Love Train" couples below:
