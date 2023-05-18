(KRON) — The Bay Area no longer has a city on the top 10 list for most populous metropolises in the country, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday.

San Jose fell out of the top 10 in the U.S. Census Bureau’s population rankings. The city’s population decreased by roughly 12,000 compared to the data the federal government agency compiled in its report from 2022.

The South Bay city has a population of 971,233, according to the latest data from U.S. Census Bureau. That number is a decrease from the number compiled one year earlier. San Jose dropped to 12th in this year’s ranking — falling below Austin, TX and Jacksonville, FL.

To compare, this is what last year’s rankings show.

San Jose’s population was 983,489 in 2019, which was the number used for the data compiled in its list one year ago when the city was ranked 10th.

U.S. Census Bureau (2023 list): Top 15 Most Populous Cities

(U.S. Census Bureau)

U.S. Census Bureau (2022 list): Top 15 Most Populous Cities

(U.S. Census Bureau)

No Bay Area city cracked the top 15 in the most recent list. Two other California cities are mainstays in the top 10 for both this year’s and last — Los Angeles (2nd) and San Diego (8th).

San Francisco’s population is 808,437 while Oakland is at 430,553, according to the latest census data.