Bay Area city ranks among top US cities for cheaters

Looking for love? Don’t go to Fremont.

That’s according to a new list released by Ashley Madison, a dating website for men and women looking to have affairs.

Fremont ranks No. 5 most unfaithful city in the country.

No. 1 on the list of most unfaithful cities was Orlando, Florida, followed by Newark, New Jersey.

St. Louis, Missouri and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania in addition to Fremont round out your top 5.

Other California cities that made the top 20 cheating hotlist were Sacramento and Anaheim.

According to Ashley Madison, the rankings were determined by analyzing each city’s summer of 2018 signups on a per capita basis.

You may remember Ashley Madison from back in 2015, when a data breach exposed more than 36 million customers’ private information.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES