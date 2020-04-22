Bay Area immigration attorney responds to President Trump’s immigration ban

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Lawmakers and local immigration attorneys are reacting Tuesday to the president’s plan for a new immigration ban.

Some think it’s a smart move for the country during the pandemic, others think the president is using the coronavirus to push an anti-immigrant agenda.​

Either way, the announcement has brought up a lot of questions and will likely leave many in a waiting period.

“The initial ban the president initiated a while back prevented Muslims coming in from particular countries,” said San Francisco based Immigration attorney Elias Shamieh. “With this new declaration he would be preventing people from coming to the US as lawful immigrants whose families have petitioned for them to come to the US.”

Shamieh is the founder of the Law Offices of Shamieh and Ternieden in San Francisco.

He spent Tuesday unpacking exactly who would be affected by the ban, and is curious how long it will actually last.

“In addition, those that are in the US and in the process of adjusting their residence, would be prevented from applying and receiving a permanent residency in the form of a green card,” said Shamieh. “The president is suggesting this is going to be temporary in nature 60 days, but if we know this administration as well as we do when it comes to immigrants it may be extended for a longer period of time.”

Shamieh says the president relies on section 212(F) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to make executive orders like this, this time claiming it is to protect available jobs for American citizens.

Shamieh says though the way our economy had been behaving prior to the pandemic, makes this move unnecessary.

“I think he’s using the time of the coronavirus and the epidemic that has been spreading as a means to change the conversation and using the unrepresented immigrants as scapegoats,” Shamieh said.

Shamieh doesn’t believe the administration will take such drastic measures as to send immigrants already in the US back to their home countries but he’s urging anyone in the process of applying for a green card to pay attention.

“I think they should be extremely cautious by how and when they file applications, they should consult with a qualified immigration attorney, and be wary of people that sound like they have a reason to give them an immediate resolution to their problem. Be careful of being duped into filing something that will get you in trouble,” Shamieh said.

The president is expected to sign an executive order enacting the ban this week.

Shamieh said if it is extended past 60 days, it would present some real problems for those seeking a green card.

