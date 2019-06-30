Live Now
Bay Area man reported missing after hike in Grand Canyon

Peter Schwab / Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a California man reported missing after a hike.

National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.

They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the Park Service.

