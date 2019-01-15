Bay Area native, former major leaguer John Wetteland charged with child sex abuse
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.
Denton County jail records show the 52-year-old Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond.
Authorities have not released details of the investigation into the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer.
The Associated Press was not able to contact Wetteland or his attorney to ask for comment. The Denton County district attorney's office hasn't returned a phone message requesting details.
Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees.
The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal and the Dodgers.
Wetteland was born in San Mateo and attended high school in Santa Rosa.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week
- Military says service members killed in Syria
- Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-