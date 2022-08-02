WASHINGTON, DC, Calif. (KRON) – Congresswoman Jackie Speier has introduced a resolution that would require the House of Representatives Fine Arts board to commission a mural depicting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The mural would join other murals based on significant moments in the history of the Capitol that decorate the Cox Corridors in the Capital as well as other areas in the halls of Congress.

Representative Speier represents San Francisco and the Peninsula in Congress. She said in a statement on Tuesday, “Congress has convened at the Capitol 59 times to certify presidential elections since 1789. For the first time in our country’s history, that peaceful transfer of power was nearly stopped by a violent mob of insurrectionists unleashed by the former president on January 6th, 2021 in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation considers the attack a deadly act of domestic terrorism. The Jan. 6 attack resulted in the deaths of five people, including one U.S. Capitol Police Officer, and four suicides of more Capitol Police Officers.

Murals that adorn the Capitol’s Cox Corridors include the 1814 burning of the Capitol and the use of the Capitol Rotunda as an infirmary in the Civil War. In a statement released Tuesday, Congresswoman Speier said, “the purpose of recording and studying history is not only to celebrate triumphant moments that we cherish, but to learn from painful and shameful moments so that we are not doomed to repeat our mistakes.”