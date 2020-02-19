Live Now
BBB warns scammers can mimic voices in new scheme to take your money

(CNN) – The voicemail you think was left by a loved one may have been a big scam!

That’s according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is warning that scammers can now use new voice-cloning software.

From there, scammers will create voicemail messages to convince you to send them money.

The nonprofit says the scam may hit businesses first, but they don’t expect it to stop there.

