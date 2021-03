SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the Health and Human Services Secretary on a 50-49 vote. A final vote is still needed.

This will potentially leave another appointment up to Governor Newsom, who will need to decide the state’s next Attorney General.

Becerra would make history becoming the first Latino to hold the position.

He has served as the 33rd and current Attorney General of California since 2017.