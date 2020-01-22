Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of 40 stores closing in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing 40 of its stores nationwide this year.

The list shared with USA Today shows that some of the 40 stores located in 19 states and Washington, D.C. have already closed or will close in the first half of 2020.

Company officials said the stores closing “no longer meet the standards” of its customers.

Here is the list of stores closing in California:

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Drive

Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Road

Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Road

>> Click here to see the full list of stores closing in the US.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates World Market, buybuy Baby, and Harmon Face Values, operates more than 1,500 stores nationwide.

