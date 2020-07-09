Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close 200 stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plans to close around 200 stores over the next two years, the company announced Wednesday.

The home-goods retailer, which also operates buybuy Baby, Harmon Face Values, and World Market, said the stores to be closed would “mostly” be Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

In January, officials with the company originally announced plans to close 40 stores across all brands.

In a news release, CEO Mark Tritton said the coronavirus pandemic “was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures.”

Latest Stories: