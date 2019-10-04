Bernie Sanders suffered heart attack, released from hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP/KRON) — Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday afternoon.

As of 3:15 p.m., the candidate had been released from a Las Vegas hospital after having his heart treated.

Sanders’ campaign said in a statement released Friday that he walked out of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center feeling great and looking forward to getting back to work.

He was expected to return to Vermont.

I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided. After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work. pic.twitter.com/HjBc9LPjo4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

The campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors in Nevada who said that said he was stable upon his arrival in the hospital and had two stents placed in a blocked artery. The doctors said Sanders made “good expected progress” and all of his other arteries were normal.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.