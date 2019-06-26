Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 05: (L-R) TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (AP) – Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman has died.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen?s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.

In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

The A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories