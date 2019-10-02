Beyonce’s father announces he has breast cancer

(CNN) – Beyonce and Solange’s father has breast cancer.

Matthew Knowles told Good Morning America what it was like to break the news to his family.

Knowles managed Beyonce during the late 1990s while she was part of Destiny’s Child, and the early part of her solo career.

The two cut professional ties in 2011 but both say the split was amicable.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says breast cancer kills 41,000 women and nearly 500 men in the U.S. every year.

